Overview of Dr. Abie Samuel, DO

Dr. Abie Samuel, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Samuel works at Suncoast Medical Clinic in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.