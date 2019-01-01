Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Achal Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Achal Patel, MD
Dr. Achal Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Dhr Health Neuroscience Institute Edinburg2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 306, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor! He checked on me every day after my surgery to make sure I was ok in til the day I was discharged. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Achal Patel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1265723019
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.