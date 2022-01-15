Dr. Adam Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Berg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Berg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital and Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
Syracuse Gastroenterological Associates, PC739 Irving Ave Ste 400, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 234-6677Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berg is kind, professional and helpful. We are working together to get my situation resolved.
About Dr. Adam Berg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629251251
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.