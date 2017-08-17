See All Podiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM

Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AUBURN UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Hicks works at Medical Center East, South Tower in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hicks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center East, South Tower
    1215 21st Ave S Ste 3200, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 343-8332
  2. 2
    The Bone & Joint Surgery Center LLC
    225 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-5000
  3. 3
    Harris Teeter LLC
    6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 343-9430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

