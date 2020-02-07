Overview

Dr. Adam Khadbai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Khadbai works at Practice At 5201 Harry Hines Blvd in Dallas, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.