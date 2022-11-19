See All Rheumatologists in Tarzana, CA
Rheumatology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, MD

Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine

Dr. Kreitenberg works at Rheumatology Therapeutics in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kreitenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Therapeutics
    18376 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 996-4077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770857682
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
