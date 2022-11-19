Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreitenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, MD
Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Dr. Kreitenberg's Office Locations
Rheumatology Therapeutics18376 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Adam Kreitenberg is the best rheumatologist in Tarzana. I found him to be knowledgeable, considerate, and enlightening. I felt immediately at ease in his presence, and he ensured my comfort. The service was also first-rate. It's worth a go.
About Dr. Adam Kreitenberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1770857682
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
