Overview of Dr. Adam Levy, MD

Dr. Adam Levy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Levy works at Chicago ENT in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.