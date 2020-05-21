See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Adam Oppenheimer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (49)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Oppenheimer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.

Dr. Oppenheimer works at Oppenheimer Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oppenheimer Plastic Surgery
    3872 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 377-7714
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00am
    Sunday
    7:00am - 9:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
J — May 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Adam Oppenheimer, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487786141
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Seattle Children'S Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Michigan
Residency
Internship
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Yale
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Oppenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Oppenheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oppenheimer works at Oppenheimer Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Oppenheimer’s profile.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheimer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

