Dr. Adam Oppenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Oppenheimer, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Oppenheimer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.
Dr. Oppenheimer works at
Locations
-
1
Oppenheimer Plastic Surgery3872 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 377-7714Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00amSunday7:00am - 9:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oppenheimer?
Dr Opp & his team were amazing! I had a tummy tuck & lipo 360 & and am in love with the results. If you’re thinking about a TT- do it for the belly button—natural looking results. He’s pays attention to every detail and makes sure the whole experience is amazing- pre/Intra/post-op. On the pricier side but honestly you get what you pay for. He’s the best hands down. Only person I’d trust (& even have went back after for lip fillers- and loved those too!) I lost over 100lbs and hated my body with all the the loose skin— but after seeing Dr Opp I am so in love with my results! The only thing I can say is I wish I would’ve went to see him sooner!
About Dr. Adam Oppenheimer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487786141
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Children'S Hospital
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Yale
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppenheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oppenheimer works at
Dr. Oppenheimer speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.