Dr. Adam Sangeorzan, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Sangeorzan, MD
Dr. Adam Sangeorzan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Sangeorzan's Office Locations
EvergreenHealth Orthopedic & Sports Care12039 NE 128th St Ste 400, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4810Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
About Dr. Adam Sangeorzan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
