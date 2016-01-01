Overview of Dr. Adam Sangeorzan, MD

Dr. Adam Sangeorzan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Sangeorzan works at EvergreenHealth Orthopedic & Sports Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.