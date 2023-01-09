Dr. Adam Shestack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shestack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Shestack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Shestack, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Pain Management Institute4675 Linton Blvd Ste 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 331-5050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have moderate to severe stenosis in 4 areas of the spine making it inoperable. Dr Shestack has treated me with several modalities. He doesnt give up on his patients as other pain treaters. He's compassionate, truthful, focused and involved with my condition in a partnership of finding relief for me. As an RN with lots of experience with medical professionals' he's top shelf with excellent training at NY Cornell Medical Center. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Adam Shestack, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
