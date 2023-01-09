Overview

Dr. Adam Shestack, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Shestack works at Florida Pain Management Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.