Dr. Adam Strohl, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Strohl, MD
Dr. Adam Strohl, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Strohl works at
Dr. Strohl's Office Locations
1
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
2
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center2010 W Chester Pike Ste 330, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions
3
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adam Strohl is truly a talented and brilliant surgeon. I would give him a million stars on here if I could! I was suffering with constant excruciating pain from neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome for over 4 years, until I started treatment with Dr. Strohl. He is the only surgeon who knew what was causing my pain. He is kind, patient, thorough, and extremely knowledgeable. When I needed surgery, he took the time to explain the procedure, what I should expect during recovery, and answered all of my questions and concerns. His staff took great care of me as well! His office runs well and I never had long wait times to be seen by him. He is Philly’s hidden gem and an amazing surgeon! I highly recommend!
About Dr. Adam Strohl, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700020096
Education & Certifications
- The Philadelphia Hand Center-Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Washington University, St Louis
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strohl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strohl accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strohl has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Strohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strohl.
