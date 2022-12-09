See All Hand Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Adam Strohl, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (119)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Adam Strohl, MD

Dr. Adam Strohl, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Strohl works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Havertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strohl's Office Locations

    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    2010 W Chester Pike Ste 330, Havertown, PA 19083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Adam Strohl is truly a talented and brilliant surgeon. I would give him a million stars on here if I could! I was suffering with constant excruciating pain from neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome for over 4 years, until I started treatment with Dr. Strohl. He is the only surgeon who knew what was causing my pain. He is kind, patient, thorough, and extremely knowledgeable. When I needed surgery, he took the time to explain the procedure, what I should expect during recovery, and answered all of my questions and concerns. His staff took great care of me as well! His office runs well and I never had long wait times to be seen by him. He is Philly’s hidden gem and an amazing surgeon! I highly recommend!
    — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Strohl, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1700020096
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Philadelphia Hand Center-Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Strohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strohl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strohl has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Strohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

