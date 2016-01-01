See All Neurologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Adel Aziz, MD

Neurology
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adel Aziz, MD

Dr. Adel Aziz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with MAYO CLINIC

Dr. Aziz works at CAMC Neurology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aziz's Office Locations

    Charleston Endocrinology Assoc
    415 Morris St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 388-6441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Migraine
Stroke
Vertigo
Anxiety
Diarrhea
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Insomnia
Nausea
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tremor
Anemia
Ataxia
Diplopia
Dry Skin
Fever
Hernia
Obesity
Polyuria
Shingles
Tinnitus
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adel Aziz, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1366609794
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Case Medical Center
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adel Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

