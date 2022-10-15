Dr. Adel El-Bialy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Bialy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel El-Bialy, MD
Dr. Adel El-Bialy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mansura and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Adel El-Bialy MD14901 Rinaldi St Ste 335, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-9690
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Bialy?
Dr. El-Bialy is caring, compelling, and brilliant. He spent so much time with me going over recent tests, explaining his concerns, and I do believe he is the BEST doctor I have ever seen! I am now confident I am in good hands. I called my twin brother and told him to make an appointment! If you have any concerns regarding your heart health: don’t walk … RUN!
- University Of Mansura
