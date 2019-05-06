Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adil Akhtar, MD
Dr. Adil Akhtar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Cancer & Leukemia Center44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 260, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 323-1500
Cancer & Leukemia Center53960 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 323-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Best oncologist ever!
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1609829001
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Akhtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for Reticulosarcoma, Lymphoma, Large-Cell and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhtar speaks Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.