Dr. Adil Usman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adil Usman, MD is a Dermatologist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Usman works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Dermatology PC44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 210, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (410) 535-0666
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Purcellville740 E Main St, Purcellville, VA 20132 Directions (703) 726-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens. He cares. He appears to know what he's doing. He's very likable.
About Dr. Adil Usman, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1932238037
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- NY Presby Hosp|Ny Presby Hospital
- Columbia University|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usman has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Usman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Usman speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Usman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usman.
