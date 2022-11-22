See All Dermatologists in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Adil Usman, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adil Usman, MD is a Dermatologist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Usman works at Premier Dermatology in Ashburn, VA with other offices in Purcellville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology PC
    44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 210, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 535-0666
  2. 2
    Inova Medical Group - Purcellville
    740 E Main St, Purcellville, VA 20132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 726-0070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Tinea Versicolor
Dermatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Cyst
Genital Warts
Hair Conditions
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Removal
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Allergy
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction
Skin Diseases
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous
Skin Diseases, Viral
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Surgery
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Wart Removal
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    He listens. He cares. He appears to know what he's doing. He's very likable.
    Toni — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Adil Usman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1932238037
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Med
    • NY Presby Hosp|Ny Presby Hospital
    • Columbia University|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
