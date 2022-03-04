Overview

Dr. Adolphus Bonar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Am Dogliotti College Of Medicine, University Of Liberia and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bonar works at Endocrinology Associates in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.