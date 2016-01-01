Dr. Buga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adriana Buga, MD
Overview of Dr. Adriana Buga, MD
Dr. Adriana Buga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.
Dr. Buga works at
Dr. Buga's Office Locations
-
1
South Beach Psychiatric Center777 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-2855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buga?
About Dr. Adriana Buga, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1427223270
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buga works at
Dr. Buga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.