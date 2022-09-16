See All Family Doctors in Bee Cave, TX
Dr. Adriana Pratt, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adriana Pratt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Pratt works at Austin Regional Clinic in Bee Cave in Bee Cave, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Regional Clinic in Bee Cave
    15801 W Highway 71 Bldg 1, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 676-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Insomnia
Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess
Acid Reflux
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Adult Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anorexia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Binge Eating Disorder
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Breast Pain
Breastfeeding Counseling
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bulimia
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Anemia
Chronic Constipation
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Common Migraine
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Education
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Wound Care
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Disuse Osteoporosis
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Eating Disorders
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Elbow Sprain
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Sweating
Exercise-Induced Asthma
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Familial Hypertension
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroenteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Diseases
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Hearing Disorders
Hearing Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
High Triglycerides
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperglycemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Disorders
Joint Pain
Joint Swelling
Keloid Scar
Knee Arthritis
Laceration
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Local Anesthesia
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mood Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nutritional Anemia
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parasitic Infection
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyarthropathy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Hypertension
Primary Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Renal Hypertension
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Senile Osteoporosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Diseases
Skin Procedures
Skin Screenings

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 16, 2022
    I refer many of my clients and friends to see Dr. Pratt. She is thorough, caring, and effective. I highly recommend her!
    JP — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Adriana Pratt, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013142686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Floyd Med Ctr|Medical College of Georgia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

