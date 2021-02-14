Overview

Dr. Adriana Ros, DO is a Dermatologist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Ros works at Edge Surgical Group, P.C. in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.