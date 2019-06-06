Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Emrani works at
Locations
-
1
Tarzana18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 401, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Emrani is the best Dr ever, or should refer to him as an ANGEL from heaven. Great human 1st. I wish I could give him 10 star rating.
About Dr. Afshine Emrani, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Jewish, Persian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1356360887
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation- Sunset/ USC|Kaiser Foundation-Sunset/ Usc
- Kaiser Permanente Southern Ca|Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Residency In Internal Medicine
- Ucla-Va Med Ctr|Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System|Vail Valley Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emrani works at
Dr. Emrani has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Emrani speaks Armenian, Jewish, Persian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Emrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.