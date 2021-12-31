See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. Agam Shah, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (80)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Agam Shah, MD

Dr. Agam Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Newton-Wellesley Hosp Emrgncy in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Hopkinton, MA and Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Newton Wellesley Hospital
    2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 282-2200
    Milford Regional Urgent Care - Hopkinton
    1 LUMBER ST, Hopkinton, MA 01748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 625-3535
    Orthopedics New England
    313 Speen St, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 655-0471
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopedics New England
    2000 Washington St Ste 322, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 655-0471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Agam Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437204328
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachusetts
    Residency
    • Tufts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agam Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

