See All Nephrologists in Fleming Island, FL
Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD

Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Barakzoy works at North Florida Surgeons Colon and Rectal Associates Fleming Island in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Barakzoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Hearing Care
    1689 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 579-3578
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ahmad Barakzoy, MD
    3599 University Blvd S Ste 404, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 579-3578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Proteinuria
Gout
Vitamin D Deficiency
Proteinuria
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barakzoy?

    Nov 03, 2017
    Dr Barakzoy is the best doctor I've ever had. He always greets me with "my friend" and checks on me at least once a week and when I was in the hospital, he came by every day, sometimes at night making sure I didn't have any issues. Great guy.
    Donald Fowler in Pomona Park — Nov 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barakzoy to family and friends

    Dr. Barakzoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barakzoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD.

    About Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245335470
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • West Virginia University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • West Virginia University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Virginia University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakzoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barakzoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barakzoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barakzoy has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barakzoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakzoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakzoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakzoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakzoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ahmad Barakzoy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.