Overview of Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO

Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Maki works at Affiliated ENT Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.