Overview of Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO
Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Maki works at
Dr. Maki's Office Locations
La Centa - La Office1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-6731
Glendale Office1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (323) 268-6731
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maki?
My experience with Dr. Maki was excellent, he is absolutely amazing and supportive, smart doctor, I had a Clarifix sinus surgery in the office with Dr Maki he is incredibly knowledgeable doctor, He is the best surgen evvvvver. Highly recommend
About Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1457507998
Education & Certifications
- Vincent Surgical Arts-American Academy Of Cosmetic Surgery
- McLaren Regl Med Ctr/Mich State U
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
