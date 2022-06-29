See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (41)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO

Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Maki works at Affiliated ENT Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    La Centa - La Office
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 268-6731
  2. 2
    Glendale Office
    1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 268-6731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Allergic Rhinitis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare of California
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    Jun 29, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Maki was excellent, he is absolutely amazing and supportive, smart doctor, I had a Clarifix sinus surgery in the office with Dr Maki he is incredibly knowledgeable doctor, He is the best surgen evvvvver. Highly recommend
    Anny — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO
    About Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457507998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vincent Surgical Arts-American Academy Of Cosmetic Surgery
    Internship
    • McLaren Regl Med Ctr/Mich State U
    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Maki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Maki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Maki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

