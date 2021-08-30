Overview of Dr. Aida Bounama, MD

Dr. Aida Bounama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Bounama works at Berkeley Eye Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Spring, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.