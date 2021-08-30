Dr. Bounama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aida Bounama, MD
Overview of Dr. Aida Bounama, MD
Dr. Aida Bounama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Bounama works at
Dr. Bounama's Office Locations
Caplan-berkeley Llp Dba Caplan Surgery Center3100 Weslayan St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 526-1600
Berkeley Eye Center17450 St Lukes Way Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (281) 363-3443
Grand Oaks Surgery Center3929 Woodsons Reserve Pkwy, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (346) 432-6443
Katy Area Surgical Center21502 Merchants Way, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 579-6777
Berkeley Eye Center - Katy Freeway8800 Katy Fwy Ste 107, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-8311
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Bounama for an eyelid lift consultation. She was very friendly and answered all of my questions. I have the surgery scheduled and am excited to see the results!
About Dr. Aida Bounama, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1336405463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bounama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bounama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bounama has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bounama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bounama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bounama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bounama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bounama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.