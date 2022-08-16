Overview

Dr. Akash Nabh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Nabh works at Valley GI Consultants in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.