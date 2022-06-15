Overview

Dr. Alan Andresen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from York Hospital.



Dr. Andresen works at Internal Medicine of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.