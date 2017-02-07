Overview

Dr. Alan Dalkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.



Dr. Dalkin works at UVA Midlife Health And Gynecologic Specialties Northridge in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Fishersville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.