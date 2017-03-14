Overview

Dr. Alan Gass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASSARI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Gass works at Michael L. Innerfield M.d. PC in Suffern, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY and Goshen, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.