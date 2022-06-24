See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Alan Hibberd, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (73)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Hibberd, MD

Dr. Alan Hibberd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hibberd works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Joint Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hibberd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Medical Center
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood
    19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Doctor Hibbert has served my entire family, my mother, my brother and myself with his expertise with hips and knees. We have all benefited from his talent as a surgeon and his caring a physician. I can honestly say after 2 hip replacements, that my life is so improved. Recovery was quick and flawless. I would highly recommend this doctor. We are lucky to have him in our city.
    Tina Chasan — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Hibberd, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093752909
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke'S Episcopal Hospital
    Residency
    • Scott & White Clinic
    Internship
    • Maricopa County Community Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Hibberd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibberd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hibberd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hibberd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hibberd works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hibberd’s profile.

    Dr. Hibberd has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Joint Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hibberd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Hibberd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibberd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hibberd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hibberd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

