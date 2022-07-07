Overview of Dr. Alan Kravatz, MD

Dr. Alan Kravatz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kravatz works at Penn Medicine Bucks County in Yardley, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.