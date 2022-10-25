Dr. Alan Lerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Lerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lerman works at
Locations
-
1
Lourdes Gastroenterology161 Riverside Dr Ste 210, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 770-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerman?
I have had 3 colonoscopies performed by Dr Lerman. I regard him to be the best gastroenterologist in the business! He is very easy to talk to, and will answer all questions you may have. Test results are always returned in a very timely manner, and the explanations are very thorough. I have been his patient since 2002 and will continue to see him as long as he is in practice. I strongly recommend Dr Lerman to anyone who has the need to see a gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Alan Lerman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306886981
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerman works at
Dr. Lerman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.