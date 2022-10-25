Overview

Dr. Alan Lerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lerman works at Lourdes Gastroenterology in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.