Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Mitchell Refractive Surgery & Eye Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.