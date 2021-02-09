See All Ophthalmologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD

Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Mitchell works at Mitchell Refractive Surgery & Eye Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan L Mitchell MD PA
    22023 State Road 7 Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 451-0655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eyelid Disorders
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?

    Feb 09, 2021
    He is a very capable ,caring ,honest optimo;igist , I am not a doctor , but have been on the associate board of hospitals and know my way around , man is tope
    stanley greenbaum — Feb 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mitchell to family and friends

    Dr. Mitchell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mitchell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770500241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell works at Mitchell Refractive Surgery & Eye Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mitchell’s profile.

    Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.