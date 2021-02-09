Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD
Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Alan L Mitchell MD PA22023 State Road 7 Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 451-0655
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very capable ,caring ,honest optimo;igist , I am not a doctor , but have been on the associate board of hospitals and know my way around , man is tope
About Dr. Alan Mitchell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770500241
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mitchell speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.