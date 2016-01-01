Dr. Alan Siu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Siu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Siu, MD
Dr. Alan Siu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Siu works at
Dr. Siu's Office Locations
Anacapa Surgical Associates300 Hillmont Ave Ste 401, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-9830
Anacapa Neurosurgical Associates3170 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-9830
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Siu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306073457
Education & Certifications
- Semmes Murphey Clinic
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siu works at
Dr. Siu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.