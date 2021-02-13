Overview of Dr. Alan Spigelman, MD

Dr. Alan Spigelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Spigelman works at Grosinger Spigelman/Grey Eye in Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Blepharitis and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.