Overview of Dr. Alan Sull, MD

Dr. Alan Sull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Sull works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.