Overview of Dr. Alan Wan, DO

Dr. Alan Wan, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Rochelle Community Hospital.



Dr. Wan works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in Hagerstown, MD, Grayslake, IL and McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.