Dr. Albert Fenoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Fenoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Fenoy, MD
Dr. Albert Fenoy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Fenoy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fenoy's Office Locations
-
1
Mischer Neuroscience Associates - Northeast18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 340, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (713) 486-7780
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fenoy?
I was diagnosed with dystonia in 2021 and prescription medications did not alleviate the symptoms of involuntary eye closing, tremors in my hands and difficulty swallowing. In fact, the symptoms were getting worse over time, especially difficulty in swallowing. My doctors said brain surgery was the next necessary step. In November 2021, I consulted Dr. Albert John Fenoy, and he told me the symptoms I was experiencing could be reduced in severity or eliminated entirely with deep brain stimulation surgery. Two electrodes would be inserted into my brain. Two weeks later a computer and battery are implanted in my chest and wires are run internally up my neck and inside my scalp to the electrodes in my brain. Then, about two weeks after the surgeries, they program the unit to eliminate or reduce, all my symptoms. I have now had the procedures completed and I can tell you he was COMPLETELY correct. My discomfort during, and after, the procedures was minimal. I spent one night in the hosp
About Dr. Albert Fenoy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184831984
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenoy works at
Dr. Fenoy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.