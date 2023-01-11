Dr. Albert Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Tsai, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Tsai, MD
Dr. Albert Tsai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group2760 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc.2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Tsai since 2014. He genuinely listens to me every time I'm there and gives me the necessary time for me to ask all my questions. He is quick to respond if I have any issues after the visit. Dr. Tsai is a quality surgeon with great people skills. I highly recommend him if you are in need of care!
About Dr. Albert Tsai, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700865482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
