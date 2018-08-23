Dr. Aldo Berti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aldo Berti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, South Miami Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Miami Neurosurgical Center7600 S Red Rd Ste 309, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8288Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Berti has the perfect combination that makes the difference: Knowledge...professionalism and humanity among other virtues that this great doctor possess...my husband had surgery yesterday and Dr Berti had been incredible with his care...we need doctors like him to be able to trust and feel comfortable with our health care. God bless Dr Berti...
About Dr. Aldo Berti, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Pediatrics
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Northwestern U-Northwestern Meml Hosp
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- U Natl Mayor De San Marcos, Lima
- Neurosurgery
