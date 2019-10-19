Overview of Dr. Alec Hochstein, DPM

Dr. Alec Hochstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein School Of Medicine|New York Hospital of Queens - Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency with Reconstructive Rear Foot and Ankle Surgery (PMSR/RRA)



Dr. Hochstein works at Podiatry in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.