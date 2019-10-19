Dr. Alec Hochstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Hochstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein School Of Medicine|New York Hospital of Queens - Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency with Reconstructive Rear Foot and Ankle Surgery (PMSR/RRA)
Podiatry7 Bond St, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
As a physician myself, I am very happy with Dr. Hochstein's approach to diagnosis and treatment of my various foot conditions. He has excellent surgical skills and his office and equipment are clean and totally up-to-date. His office is an excellent choice for all types of podiatric care, I recommend him highly.
- Podiatry
- English
- Albert Einstein School Of Medicine|New York Hospital of Queens - Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency with Reconstructive Rear Foot and Ankle Surgery (PMSR/RRA)
Dr. Hochstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hochstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochstein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.