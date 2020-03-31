Dr. Aleisha Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleisha Allen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Aleisha Allen, DPM
Dr. Aleisha Allen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Houston Foot Specialists1140 Business Center Dr Ste 510, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 467-8886Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen is pleasant, knowledgeable, kind, AND she is always interested in what I have to say and how I am feeling. She is not one to rush in and out. Perhaps, the most important thing to me is that she has a very good bedside manner.
About Dr. Aleisha Allen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of New Hampshire
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
