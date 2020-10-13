Dr. Alejandra Castillo-Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo-Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Castillo-Roth, MD
Dr. Alejandra Castillo-Roth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TARUMANAGARA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Northern Nm Gastroenterology1691 Galisteo St Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-5631
Santa Fe Orthopaedic Associates PC1630 Hospital Dr Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-3373
St Vincent Hospital455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-5631MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Dr. Costillo-Roth was fantastic, very professional, explained everything clearly, has a really nice manner about her. Felt like i was in great hands. Got a report from her in 2 days, never received on from Dr. Dooley who performed 3 colonoscopies on me over the years. Would never go back to him. Loved her. Would and will highly recommend her.
About Dr. Alejandra Castillo-Roth, MD
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TARUMANAGARA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Castillo-Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo-Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo-Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo-Roth works at
Dr. Castillo-Roth has seen patients for Hernia, Reflux Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo-Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo-Roth speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo-Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo-Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo-Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo-Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.