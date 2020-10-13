Overview

Dr. Alejandra Castillo-Roth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TARUMANAGARA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo-Roth works at Northern NM Gastrontrlgy Assocs in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Reflux Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.