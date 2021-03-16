Overview of Dr. Alex Chai, MD

Dr. Alex Chai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Chai works at Alex S Chai MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.