Dr. Alex Vanni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Vanni, MD
Dr. Alex Vanni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Vanni works at
Dr. Vanni's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Vanny with highest recommendation from my local urologist. Dr. Vanni performed a urethroplasty on me for a urethral stricture and from the start to the finish, the procedure went perfectly. Pre-planning was thorough and accurate to precision. No issues or complications, the procedure was as painless and as smooth as possible, and the result has been a tremendous improvement! Recovery time was exactly as expected -- maybe even a bit faster. Dr. Vanni and his staff are caring, compassionate, friendly, accommodating and exceptionally skilled. The Lahey Urology staff are all top-notch and I wouldn't go anywhere else for my care. HIGHLY recommend Dr. Vanni!
About Dr. Alex Vanni, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326095712
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- Lahey Clinic
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanni has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.