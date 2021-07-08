Overview

Dr. Alexander Faje, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Faje works at Montefiore Spine Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.