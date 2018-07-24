Dr. Alexander Shadid Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Shadid Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Shadid Jr's Office Locations
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shadid performed emergency abdominal surgery to find an adhesion around my small intestine. He was able to make three small incisions, find the problem, and snip the adhesion. My recovery from the surgery was quick and painless, and the scars are hard to find. Thank you, Dr. Shadid for solving a very serious situation.
About Dr. Alexander Shadid Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadid Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadid Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadid Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shadid Jr works at
Dr. Shadid Jr has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadid Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shadid Jr speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadid Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadid Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.