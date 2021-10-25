Overview of Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD

Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Sorin works at North Shore ENT in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.