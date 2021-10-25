Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD
Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Sorin's Office Locations
North Shore ENT2001 Marcus Ave Ste S10, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 627-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best!!! Dr. Sorin listened to my issues and recommended me on the best course of action. I’ve gone to see other ENTs and was not getting any results. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Alexander Sorin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1922068626
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Medical Center-Riverside Campus
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Deafness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorin speaks Russian.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorin.
