Overview of Dr. Alexander Vap, MD

Dr. Alexander Vap, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Vap works at VCU Department Of Orthopaedics in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.