Dr. Boske has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Boske, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Boske, MD
Dr. Alexandra Boske, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from UT Health Science Center at San Antonio - School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Boske works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boske's Office Locations
-
1
Round Rock Medical Center Laboratory2400 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 341-1000
- 2 3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 610, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 341-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boske?
I saw Dr. Boske at Round Rock Medical Center nov.26-28, 2019. She was great. I just wish she could talk Dr. Soileau into seeing me for my aftercare. She recommended him--he says he doesn't handle my illness. If she can't , who can she recommend who will take my insurance?
About Dr. Alexandra Boske, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1326275033
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- UT Health Science Center at San Antonio - School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boske accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boske works at
Dr. Boske has seen patients for Hypertensive Encephalopathy and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boske speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.