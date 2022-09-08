Dr. Guillaume has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Guillaume, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Guillaume, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
East Setauket Office3 Technology Dr Ste 300, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was knowledgeable and very easy to talk to. She made me feel at ease and gave me hope that things can get better. I feel very comfortable with her.
About Dr. Alexandra Guillaume, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396981197
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guillaume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillaume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guillaume has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Manometry and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillaume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillaume. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillaume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillaume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillaume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.